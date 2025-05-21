Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Gerald Vick -- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm

-- Wanted on eight counts of assault and battery with a firearm Alexander Pina -- Wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation

-- Wanted on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon and witness intimidation Ann Putnam -- Wanted on charges of breaking and entering and larceny from a building

-- Wanted on charges of breaking and entering and larceny from a building Alvaro Arias-Alvalo -- Wanted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug

-- Wanted on a charge of possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug Ramon Adornorodriguez -- Wanted on firearm offenses

-- Wanted on firearm offenses Santo Arias-Valdez -- Wanted on firearm offenses

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463) or online at Boston police CrimeStoppers.

