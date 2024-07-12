Have you seen them? Boston Police Department updates ‘Most Wanted’ list

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department has updated its “Most Wanted” list.

Detectives are currently working to track down and arrest the following individuals, according to the Boston Police Department:

Jairo Marcano : Wanted on a drug trafficking charge

: Wanted on a drug trafficking charge Dharol Joyner : Wanted on firearms and drug trafficking charges

: Wanted on firearms and drug trafficking charges Jose Gonzalez : Wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

: Wanted for failing to register as a sex offender Lawrence McQueen : Wanted on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge

: Wanted on an assault and battery with a dangerous weapon charge John McNeil : Wanted on a larceny over $1,200 charge

: Wanted on a larceny over $1,200 charge Peter Brewer: Wanted on an assault to murder charge

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

“Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators,” the department said in a statement. “You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.”

Police also said that photos and videos of possible suspects can be submitted here.

