Have you seen him? Worcester police seeking publics help for missing 11-year-old boy

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Worcester Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing 11-year-old boy.

Jaxon Casey was last seen leaving his Proctor Street residence on Thursday afternoon, March 13.

Casey was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and sweatpants.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Casey, Worcester police are asking you to contact them at 508-799-8606 or call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

