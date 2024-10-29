Have you seen him? Worcester man wanted by police for armed robbery on Boylston Street in Boston

BOSTON — A Worcester man is being sought by police in connection with an armed robbery on Boylston Street in Boston over the weekend.

Nehemias Montes, 47, is wanted on a straight warrant out of Boston Municipal Court for an armed robbery in the area of 717 Boylston St. on Sunday, police said in a community alert on Tuesday.

Police described Montes as a man standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, with brown eyes.

Nehemias Montes Nehemias Montes, 47, of Worcester. (Boston Police)

Anyone that comes into contact with him should call 911 immediately, anyone with information is strongly urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-5619.

Community members wishing to assist in this investigation anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

