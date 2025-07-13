REVERE, Mass. — The Revere Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Bentley Corbett was last seen on Saturday in the area of Crescent Avenue in Revere.

He is described as 4′11″ tall, with pale skin and blue eyes.

People associated with Corbett’s family reported to Boston 25 that he was last seen wearing a tan ‘DARE’ t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and grey Crocs.

Have you seen him? Revere police urging public’s help in search for missing 13-year-old

Those associated with Corbett’s family say they are concerned that he may be with an adult.

Anyone with any information on Bentley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Revere Police Department at 781-284-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

