The Medford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man.

John Bowen, 39, was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

Bowen was last seen wearing a black shirt with a skull graphic, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue bandana. He currently also has a long beard.

Have you seen him? Medford police asking for public’s help in search for missing man (Medford Police Department)

The Medford Police Department has also noted that Bowen does have a medical condition and may require urgent care.

If you have seen John or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with Medford Police Dispatch at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group