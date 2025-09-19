Have you seen him? Medford police asking for public’s help in search for missing man

The Medford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man.
John Bowen, 39, was last seen at the VA Hospital in West Roxbury on Thursday around 4:30 p.m.
Bowen was last seen wearing a black shirt with a skull graphic, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a blue bandana. He currently also has a long beard.
The Medford Police Department has also noted that Bowen does have a medical condition and may require urgent care.
If you have seen John or have any information on his whereabouts, please get in touch with Medford Police Dispatch at 781-395-1212.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group