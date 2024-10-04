Have you seen him?: Lynn Police searching for missing 13-year-old with autism

LYNN, Mass — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy with autism in Lynn.

Justin Phan ran away from his home Friday morning and was last seen on Bloomfield Street, Lynn police say.

He is described as around 5′6″ tall, thin, and was last seen wearing a green jacket and black backpack.

“If you see Justin, or are aware of his whereabouts, please call the Lynn Police at 781-595-2000,” the department posted on Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

