HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Chelsea Police Department is searching for missing 12-year-old with autisim

Chelsea, Mass. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old boy with autism in Chelsea.

Susant Thapa ran away from his home Thursday evening.

He is described as around 5′2″ tall, thin, and was last seen wearing a pumpkin shirt, blue jeans, and with a bindi on his forehead.

Thapa has run away before and is known to gravitate towards pools

“Anyone with information regarding this individual is advised to please contact Lt. James Guido at 781-824-2702 or the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4855.” the department posted on Facebook.

Susant Thapa (Chelsea Police Department)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

