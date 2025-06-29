Have you seen him? Boston police seeking public’s help for missing 14-year-old Roxbury teen

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing 14-year-old Roxbury teen.

Carven Point-Du-Jour was last seen around 12:30 PM on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in the area of 130 Dudley Street near Dudley Station.

Point-Du-Jour is described as a Black male, standing around 5′11″, 160 pounds, with black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a Nike swoosh logo, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Carven Point-Du-Jour (Boston Police Department)

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

Those who wish to do so anonymously can call the Boston CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS (8477) or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

