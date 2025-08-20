CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Cambridge Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in the search for a missing 23-year-old woman.

Ishani Singh was last seen at her North Cambridge residence around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Singh stands around 4′10″, slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, light-purple Nike sneakers, and glasses.

Have you seen her? Cambridge Police seeking public assistance in search for missing woman (Cambridge Police Department)

According to Singh’s Mother, she has developmental disabilities, hearing loss, and asthma. Police and family say that Singh left her residence without her hearing aids, inhaler, or cell phone. She also does not have access to a vehicle.

Singh is known to frequent Danehy Park, the Fresh Pond Mall, Starbucks, and 24-hour stores.

Police ask that anyone with information on her whereabouts contact Cambridge Police Criminal Investigations at 617-349-3370, or the Cambridge Emergency Communications Department at 617-349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

