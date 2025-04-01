Have you seen her? Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying suspect in Tesla vandalism

BOSTON — Boston Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the vandalism of a Tesla vehicle in South Boston over the weekend.

Police on Tuesday released photographs of the woman, who has long dark hair and is wearing dark-colored jeans, an exposed brassiere, a dark-colored jacket and boots. She is holding an unidentifiable object in her hands.

Boston Telsa vandal suspect (Boston Police)

The vandalism of the Tesla vehicle happened on Sunday at 10 O Street in South Boston, police said.

Sunday’s incident is among several reported incidents of vandalism of Tesla vehicles in the region, with attacks directed at Tesla vehicles and dealerships.

Last month, multiple Cybertrucks were vandalized at a Tesla dealership along Route 1 in Dedham. That vandalism happened after several Tesla charging stations were set on fire in Littleton.

The FBI has created a task force to crack down on the crimes, with Attorney General Pam Bondi describing the attacks as “domestic terrorism.”

Police are investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4742.

Community members may also submit information, photos and videos anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting “TIP” to CRIME (27463) or leaving a tip on the department’s CrimeStoppers website.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

