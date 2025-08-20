Local

Have you seen her? Boston Police seek public’s help in identifying assault suspect

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
Boston Police assault suspect (Boston Police)
BOSTON — Boston Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with an aggravated assault investigation.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16, in the area of 1620 Tremont St. in Roxbury.

During the incident, the suspect sprayed the victim in the eyes with pepper spray.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black female, wearing a black floral T-shirt, black pants, and multicolored Nike sneakers.

Detectives are actively reviewing the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Boston Police detectives at 617-343-4275.

Community members wishing to provide information anonymously may do so via the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463) and online.

Photos and videos related to this investigation may also be submitted anonymously.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

