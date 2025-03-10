Have you seen her? Barnstable police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Barnstable Police Department is asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Ja’Aysia Kilburn was last seen at Barnstable High School on Friday, March 7.

She is described as being 5′3″ tall and weighing around 100 pounds.

She is known to frequent the towns of Hyannis, Plymouth, and Wareham.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Ja’Aysia is urged to contact the Barnstable Police Department immediately at 508-775-0387.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

