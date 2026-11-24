BOSTON — Toy manufacturer Hasbro is set to relocate to Boston in January, and the company’s CEO is defending the decision to leave Pawtucket after more than a century.

CEO Chris Cocks took out a full-page letter in The Boston Globe on Monday thanking the people of Rhode Island.

“The decision to move Hasbro’s offices out of the state, our home for 103 years, has been so hard,” Cocks wrote.

Cocks said Hasbro remains committed to serving the people of Rhode Island.

The letter comes after the CEO faced criticism for remarks he made during a radio interview last month, when he said there are not a lot of places to go in Pawtucket after work.

Some people who live in Pawtucket pushed back on those comments.

“Disappointed to hear him dissing the city, but, you know, I’m from Boston originally. I love it out here,” one person said.

In his letter, Cocks also wrote that Hasbro will renew its charitable commitment to Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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