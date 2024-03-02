Harwich man accused of abuse, rape against 7 victims over 7 months, DA says

A Grand Jury has indicted a Harwich man on over three dozen charges, including 20 counts of rape, the Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Barry Viprino, 43, is accused of abusing seven victims in as many months from May 2023 to November 2023, District Attorney Robert Galibois said.

Harwich police first became aware of accusations against Viprino after a victim came forward in August 2023. Through the course of the investigation, two other victims contacted police. The DA’s office says that as a result of the investigation, Viprinio was arraigned in the Orleans District Court on 11 counts of rape, one count of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over and possessing a large capacity firearm on November 9, 2023. He was held on $100,000 bail for each docket totaling $200,000.

After that initial arraignment, several more victims came forward, police say.

Viprino was indicted on one count of aggravated rape, 19 counts of rape, five counts of Indecent assault and battery on a person over 14, one count of kidnapping, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, 2 counts of intimidation of a witness, one count of possessing a large capacity firearm, and 15 counts of possessing large capacity feeding device.

On Friday, Barnstable Superior Court Judge Perrino issued a warrant to ensure Viprino answered for the charges.

Viprino will be arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on March 12, 2024.

