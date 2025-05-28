CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Professors and students took to the stage in front of hundreds off Harvard University’s Campus to rally for their international classmates and colleagues.

Last week, the Trump administration announced an enrollment ban for international students entering or at Harvard University.

The ban’s been paused by a federal judge — but the upcoming school year for international students remains unclear.

Harvard students, professors, rally against Trump administration during graduation week

This week, the federal government’s asked US embassies to no longer interview international students needing visas.

Harvard University’s federal funding remains under attack. Reports claim the Trump administration plan to cancel all remaining federal contracts with Harvard that totals roughly $100 million.

Students and professors across greater Boston said they’re worried for the future.

“There is a feeling of dread and bleakness,” said Sarah Richardson, a professor at Harvard. “It’s certainly created a certain level of fear and concern about the future of our mission.”

Harvard professor Ryan Enos spoke to the crowd Tuesday.

“You’re now all part of a struggle that’s bigger than yourselves,” he said.

He told Boston 25 moments after, “What he’s really doing is taking money from the American people ... Things like cancer, things like Alzheimer’s. things like these technologies that make us a stronger, better country. That’s what’s being taken away.”

Victor Flores was at the rally in his cap and gown. He’ll be graduating in two days.

“You do not have a Harvard without these students,” he said.

According to Flores, the university cancelled several affinity celebrations, including his LatinX graduation ceremony, without an explanation.

“Putting 2 and 2 together, it’s very clear its Trump administration’s fault,” he said.

Boston 25 reached out to Harvard Tuesday for comment and are awaiting a response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group