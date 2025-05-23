‘A happy reunion’: Husky on the loose rescued on I-93 in New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. — The husky sat in the back of the state police cruiser, its head out the window. Caught.
But this wasn’t your typical law enforcement capture.
With its amber-colored eyes, and appearing to be grinning as it sat for a photograph, this dog looked happy to be caught.
Troopers found the stray husky earlier in the week on Interstate 93 in Bow, state police said Friday.
Luckily, they were able to catch the husky as it moved along the dangerous highway.
“They caught it and safely brought it to a shelter, where it was later reunited with its owner,” state police said in a Facebook post.
Several people commented underneath the department’s social media post.
“So cute. He’s like ‘they got me, but I got a car ride! Hey guys! Can you put on the lights and sirens?’” wrote Kelley Whort-Wile.
“Great job! So happy for a happy reunion,” wrote Patricia Derkacz.
Others were wondering about how the pooch spent its time out in the wild.
“They talk a lot, did he tell you about his adventure?” Barbara Collins wrote.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group