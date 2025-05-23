BOW, N.H. — The husky sat in the back of the state police cruiser, its head out the window. Caught.

But this wasn’t your typical law enforcement capture.

With its amber-colored eyes, and appearing to be grinning as it sat for a photograph, this dog looked happy to be caught.

Troopers found the stray husky earlier in the week on Interstate 93 in Bow, state police said Friday.

‘A happy reunion’: Husky on the loose rescued on I-93 in New Hampshire (New Hampshire State Police)

Luckily, they were able to catch the husky as it moved along the dangerous highway.

“They caught it and safely brought it to a shelter, where it was later reunited with its owner,” state police said in a Facebook post.

Several people commented underneath the department’s social media post.

“So cute. He’s like ‘they got me, but I got a car ride! Hey guys! Can you put on the lights and sirens?’” wrote Kelley Whort-Wile.

“Great job! So happy for a happy reunion,” wrote Patricia Derkacz.

Others were wondering about how the pooch spent its time out in the wild.

“They talk a lot, did he tell you about his adventure?” Barbara Collins wrote.

