‘Happy Halloween!’: Salem celebrates its busiest, spookiest day of the year

SALEM, Mass. — Thousands poured into the unofficial capital of Halloween Friday night to embrace the spooky holiday with people across the country.

The streets of Salem were jammed with packed downtown with some not-so-friendly faces. But everyone was in the holiday spirit.

“I love it,” said one traveler who drove from Michigan this week. “We wanted to see the Hocus Pocus house. We wanted to see the Seven Gables House, and they we wanted to do the monster museum.”

Others, like Salem native Randy Boback, told Boston 25 this is a day they wouldn’t miss.

“It’s a mindset,” he said Friday. “No religious bias, no political bias. We don’t care where you’re from, who you are, what language you speak... Everyone is just being good to each other.”

The festivities are expected to last through the weekend, with thousands still pouring in for the holiday season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

