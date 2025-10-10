Happening this weekend: Yarmouth Seaside Festival, Big Apple Circus, Phantoms by Firelight

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have a few suggestions!

🌊 Yarmouth Seaside Festival — Cape Cod

📍 Joshua Sears Memorial Field🗓️ Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Enjoy over 100 craft vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.

🔥 Saturday night bonfire at Bass River Beach

🎆 Fireworks Sunday night

🎨 Monday morning features chalk art and sand sculptures

🔗 More Info

🎪 Big Apple Circus — Boston

📍 Suffolk Downs🗓️ Now through Nov. 2

A thrilling show with acrobats, balancing acts, and family-friendly fun.

🎟️ Tickets & showtimes: bigapplecircus.com

👻 Phantoms by Firelight — Old Sturbridge Village

📍 Sturbridge, MA🗓️ Saturdays through Oct. 26, 4:30–9 p.m.

Walk fire-lit paths through historic buildings, enjoy fire dancers, acrobats, and haunting music.

⚠️ Final year for this spooky spectacular!

🔗 Event Details

Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend and stay safe!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group