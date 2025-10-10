Happening this weekend: Yarmouth Seaside Festival, Big Apple Circus, Phantoms by Firelight

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have a few suggestions!
🌊 Yarmouth Seaside Festival — Cape Cod
📍 Joshua Sears Memorial Field🗓️ Saturday & Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy over 100 craft vendors, food trucks, and live entertainment.
🔥 Saturday night bonfire at Bass River Beach
🎆 Fireworks Sunday night
🎨 Monday morning features chalk art and sand sculptures
🎪 Big Apple Circus — Boston
📍 Suffolk Downs🗓️ Now through Nov. 2
A thrilling show with acrobats, balancing acts, and family-friendly fun.
🎟️ Tickets & showtimes: bigapplecircus.com
👻 Phantoms by Firelight — Old Sturbridge Village
📍 Sturbridge, MA🗓️ Saturdays through Oct. 26, 4:30–9 p.m.
Walk fire-lit paths through historic buildings, enjoy fire dancers, acrobats, and haunting music.
⚠️ Final year for this spooky spectacular!
Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend and stay safe!
