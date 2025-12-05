Happening this weekend: Winter in Wooville, Christmas in Rockport, Jingle All the Way Plymouth

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for something festive to do this weekend, here are three great options:

Winter in Wooville – Worcester

📍 Polar Park | Details & Tickets

Step into a winter wonderland at Polar Park in Worcester, where Winter in Wooville is underway!

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, plus the Monday and Tuesday before Christmas, enjoy live entertainment, a light display featuring one million lights, holiday shopping, and festive treats.

Don’t forget to snap a photo with Santa!

Christmas in Rockport – Rockport

📍 Downtown Rockport | Event Info

For a coastal Christmas celebration, head to Christmas in Rockport.

The fun begins Friday with shopping and strolling musicians. On Saturday at 1 p.m., Santa arrives at T Wharf by boat, followed by photo opportunities at the First Baptist Church and the Dock Square tree lighting at 4 p.m.

You can even hop over to Manchester-by-the-Sea, which is hosting its own Christmas-by-the-Sea festivities this weekend.

Jingle All the Way – Plymouth

📍 The Pinehills Village Green | Event Details

Celebrate south of Boston at Jingle All the Way in Plymouth this Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Enjoy a winter beer garden, food trucks, carolers, a petting zoo, and plenty of family-friendly activities. Don’t miss the 19th Annual Reindog Parade, a crowd favorite!

Wherever you go this weekend, have fun and enjoy the holiday spirit!

