Happening this weekend: Head of the Charles Regatta, Wellfleet OysterFest, Boo at the Stone Zoo

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have three fun ideas.

🚣 Head of the Charles Regatta – Cambridge

One of the world’s largest rowing events is back! The Head of the Charles Regatta runs through Sunday, featuring elite rowers and scenic views along the Charles River.

Tip: Plan your viewing strategy and use public transit—parking is limited and road closures are expected.

🔗 More Info

📍 Cambridge, MA

🦪 Wellfleet OysterFest – Wellfleet

Celebrate 25 years of shellfish and seaside fun at the Wellfleet OysterFest this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy live music, local food and drink, arts and crafts, and a kids’ fun zone.

🎟️ Admission: $35 for adults; free for kids 12 and under.

🔗 More Info

📍 Downtown Wellfleet, MA

🎃 Boo at the Zoo – Stoneham

Get into the Halloween spirit at Boo at the Zoo at Stone Zoo! From 9 AM to 1 PM on both Saturday and Sunday, enjoy trick-or-treating, animal encounters, and costume fun—all included with general admission.

🔗 More Info

📍 Stoneham, MA

No matter where you go, have a safe and fun weekend!

