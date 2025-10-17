Local

Happening this weekend: Head of the Charles Regatta, Wellfleet OysterFest, Boo at the Stone Zoo

By Catherine Parrotta, Boston 25 News
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have three fun ideas.

🚣 Head of the Charles Regatta – Cambridge

One of the world’s largest rowing events is back! The Head of the Charles Regatta runs through Sunday, featuring elite rowers and scenic views along the Charles River.

Tip: Plan your viewing strategy and use public transit—parking is limited and road closures are expected.

🔗 More Info

📍 Cambridge, MA

🦪 Wellfleet OysterFest – Wellfleet

Celebrate 25 years of shellfish and seaside fun at the Wellfleet OysterFest this Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy live music, local food and drink, arts and crafts, and a kids’ fun zone.

🎟️ Admission: $35 for adults; free for kids 12 and under.

🔗 More Info

📍 Downtown Wellfleet, MA

🎃 Boo at the Zoo – Stoneham

Get into the Halloween spirit at Boo at the Zoo at Stone Zoo! From 9 AM to 1 PM on both Saturday and Sunday, enjoy trick-or-treating, animal encounters, and costume fun—all included with general admission.

🔗 More Info

📍 Stoneham, MA

No matter where you go, have a safe and fun weekend!

