Happening this weekend: Halloween dog parades, Applefest, MFA free admission

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have a few suggestions!

🐾 Halloween Dog Parades – Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m.

Dress up your pup and join one of two dog parades happening in Boston:

Downtown Crossing: A family-friendly celebration with costumes and activities.Event Info

Jamaica Plain: Parade kicks off at the First Baptist Church. Registration required.

🔗Event info

🍎 AppleFest at Wachusett Mountain – Princeton

Celebrate fall flavors at AppleFest, featuring:

Apple-themed treats

Craft fair & live entertainment

Halloween costume contest

Optional skyride tickets available

🔗Festival details & tickets

🖼️ Free Admission Day at the Museum of Fine Arts – Boston

Take a break from Halloween and enjoy art for free:

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Includes art-making activities and a drumming performance

First-come, first-served tickets

🔗More info

Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group