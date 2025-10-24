Happening this weekend: Halloween dog parades, Applefest, MFA free admission

Are you looking for something fun to do this weekend? We have a few suggestions!
🐾 Halloween Dog Parades – Saturday, Noon to 3 p.m.
Dress up your pup and join one of two dog parades happening in Boston:
Downtown Crossing: A family-friendly celebration with costumes and activities.Event Info
Jamaica Plain: Parade kicks off at the First Baptist Church. Registration required.
🍎 AppleFest at Wachusett Mountain – Princeton
Celebrate fall flavors at AppleFest, featuring:
- Apple-themed treats
- Craft fair & live entertainment
- Halloween costume contest
- Optional skyride tickets available
🖼️ Free Admission Day at the Museum of Fine Arts – Boston
Take a break from Halloween and enjoy art for free:
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Includes art-making activities and a drumming performance
- First-come, first-served tickets
Whatever you decide to do this weekend, have fun!
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2025 Cox Media Group