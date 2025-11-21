Happening this weekend: Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting, Boylston Night Lights, Great Train & Toy Show

The weekend is here! Are you looking for something fun to do? We have a few festive suggestions.

🎄 Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting – Boston

When: Saturday, November 22 | Celebration from 2–7 PM, Tree Lighting at 6 PM

Saturday, November 22 | Celebration from 2–7 PM, Tree Lighting at 6 PM What: Live performances, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa!

Live performances, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa! Details: Everything you need to know

✨ Night Lights – Boylston

Where: New England Botanic Garden

New England Botanic Garden Season: Opens Saturday, November 22 | Runs through January 4

Opens Saturday, November 22 | Runs through January 4 Hours: 4–10 PM daily

4–10 PM daily Tip: Buy tickets early—some nights are already sold out!

Buy tickets early—some nights are already sold out! Details: Everything you need to know

🚂 Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show – Wilmington

When: Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23

Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23 Where: Shriners Auditorium

Shriners Auditorium Highlights: Classic train displays, toy exhibits, and fun for all ages. Kids enter free with an adult!

Classic train displays, toy exhibits, and fun for all ages. Kids enter free with an adult! Details: Everything you need to know

Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend!

