Happening this weekend: Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting, Boylston Night Lights, Great Train & Toy Show

The weekend is here! Are you looking for something fun to do? We have a few festive suggestions.
🎄 Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting – Boston
- When: Saturday, November 22 | Celebration from 2–7 PM, Tree Lighting at 6 PM
- What: Live performances, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa!
- Details: Everything you need to know
✨ Night Lights – Boylston
- Where: New England Botanic Garden
- Season: Opens Saturday, November 22 | Runs through January 4
- Hours: 4–10 PM daily
- Tip: Buy tickets early—some nights are already sold out!
- Details: Everything you need to know
🚂 Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show – Wilmington
- When: Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23
- Where: Shriners Auditorium
- Highlights: Classic train displays, toy exhibits, and fun for all ages. Kids enter free with an adult!
- Details: Everything you need to know
Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend!
