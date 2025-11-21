Local

Happening this weekend: Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting, Boylston Night Lights, Great Train & Toy Show

By Catherine Parrotta, Boston 25 News
The weekend is here! Are you looking for something fun to do? We have a few festive suggestions.

🎄 Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting – Boston

  • When: Saturday, November 22 | Celebration from 2–7 PM, Tree Lighting at 6 PM
  • What: Live performances, hot chocolate, and a visit from Santa!
  • Details: Everything you need to know

Night Lights – Boylston

  • Where: New England Botanic Garden
  • Season: Opens Saturday, November 22 | Runs through January 4
  • Hours: 4–10 PM daily
  • Tip: Buy tickets early—some nights are already sold out!
  • Details: Everything you need to know

🚂 Greenberg’s Great Train & Toy Show – Wilmington

  • When: Saturday & Sunday, November 22–23
  • Where: Shriners Auditorium
  • Highlights: Classic train displays, toy exhibits, and fun for all ages. Kids enter free with an adult!
  • Details: Everything you need to know

Whatever you choose, enjoy the weekend!

