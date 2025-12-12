Happening this weekend: Christmas by the Sea Stroll, Winter Fest, Holiday Parade

The holiday season is in full swing, and if you’re looking for something festive to do this weekend, here are three great options:

Christmas by the Sea Stroll – Chatham

Escape to the Cape for a magical holiday experience! The Christmas by the Sea Stroll kicks off Friday night with a light parade featuring Santa, a tree lighting at Sears Park, and horse-drawn carriage rides. The celebration continues all weekend with shopping, live entertainment, and more chances to meet Santa.

Winterfest – Charlestown

Celebrate Christmas in the city at Winterfest at The Yard in Charlestown. From 5 to 9:30 p.m., enjoy a stunning light display, holiday market, and family-friendly amusements for just $5 per person — plus three hours of free parking. While you’re there, check out the Frozen Fire Festival at 1 Shipyard Park, running Friday through Sunday.

Stoneham Holiday Parade

If you’re waiting for Santa to come down Santa Claus Lane, head to Stoneham on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for the annual holiday parade. Expect emergency vehicles, festive floats, and of course, Santa himself. Visit the Stoneham Chamber website for the full parade route.

Wherever you go this weekend, enjoy the holiday spirit!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group