Happening this weekend: Boston Pizza Festival, Cambridge Arts River Festival, Natick Scoopapalooza

The weekend is here! Are you looking for something to do? Catherine Parrotta has a few suggestions.

2025 Boston Pizza Festival

The Boston Pizza Festival returns to City Hall Plaza this weekend from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Admission includes two slices of pizza. You can, of course, purchase more because there are a ton of vendors to choose from.

Cambridge Arts River Festival

For a celebration of the arts on the banks of the Charles River, look no further than the Cambridge Arts River Festival. It’s being held Saturday in Cambridge at JFK Street and Memorial Drive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free.

Scoopapalooza in Natick

Celebrate the start of summer at the 12th annual Scoopapalooza at the Natick Common on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are just $8 for an all-you-can-eat ice cream festival. Children under 3 get in free with an adult ticket purchase.

Whatever you do this weekend, have fun!

