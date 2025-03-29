Hampton woman facing DWI charges after car crashes on guardrail in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, NH — A Hampton woman is facing DWI charges after her car crashes and landed on top of a guardrail in New Hampshire.

According to State police on Thursday, March 27 around 10 p.m. officers received multiple calls about a vehicle with no lights on that struck multiple guardrails and had several deflated tires on the F.E. Everett Turnpike near Exit 13.

While Troopers were attempting to locate the vehicle, an additional caller reported a wrong-way driver on Route 101 near the Interstate 293 split. Troopers responded and located a gray 2008 Honda Accord on top of a guardrail and facing the wrong direction.

Through an investigation, Troopers determined the driver of the Honda, identified as Alyssa Jones, 23, of Hampton, had traveled on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, in the area where the initial calls were received, then exited onto I-293 Southbound.

The Honda then veered off the road, crossed the grass median, and struck the guardrail on the northbound side before traveling about 50 yards in the wrong direction and coming to a final rest on top of the guardrail. Additionally, it was determined Jones struck a second vehicle near Exit 11 on the F.E. Everett Turnpike.

Part of Route 101 West was closed for more than an hour during the investigation, removal of vehicle, and while repairs to the guardrail were made.

Jones suffered minor injuries, and no additional injuries were reported.

Jones was charged with felony reckless conduct with a deadly weapon as well as driving while intoxicated (DWI) and conduct after an accident.

Jones was released on cash bail and is set to be arraigned in Merrimack District Court in April.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

