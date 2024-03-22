Haitian migrant accused of raping 15-year-old girl at Rockland migrant shelter held without bail

HINGHAM, Mass — A Haitian migrant accused of raping a 15-year-old girl at a shelter in Rockland had a dangerousness hearing Friday where a judge ordered he be held without bail.

The suspect walked into court wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and red handcuffs. He sat quietly, listening to the hearing through an interpreter. His attorney asked his hands be released so he could take notes during the hearing.

Cory Alvarez, 26, is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to aggravated rape of a child and rape of a child by force.

The Plymouth County District Attorney said Alvarez and the alleged victim were living at the Comfort Inn in Rockland, which is serving as a migrant shelter. Investigators said on March 13th the alleged victim went to the suspect’s room for help with a tablet but he forced himself on her. Investigators said neither of them speak English.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said he wants to know what the migrant vetting process is, adding there needs to be more transparency when it comes to them entering the United States.

“Has been criminal background checks, has there been background checks as it pertains at the state level and the federal level if it is we would like to see that,” said Cruz.

Rockland Police Detective Sgt. Gregory Pigeon responded the night of the incident and took the stand during the hearing. He said he talked to the alleged victim at South Shore Hospital that night through an interpreter.

“She said he raped me,” said Pigeon.

Defense Attorney Brian Kelley said Alvarez cried when he learned he was staying locked up. Kelley said the only evidence of sexual assault is the alleged victim’s words. He said security footage doesn’t show her leaving his room disheveled and she didn’t have any bruises or marks.

“We have the girl made the complaint, take it seriously investigate it but why are we ripping this kid from society and dragging him across concrete,” he said.

Boston 25 News talked to Alvarez’s girlfriend off camera who said she was living with him and her child at the hotel.

Alvarez is scheduled for a probable cause hearing on April 22nd at 9 a.m.





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

