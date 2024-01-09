Group of Peloton enthusiasts surprise servers at North Shore restaurant with hefty tip

PEABODY, Mass. — A group of 130 people who first met on Peloton during the COVID-19 pandemic recently reconnected at a restaurant on the North Shore, where they surprised the wait staff with a very generous tip.

Jenene Vernon told Boston 25 that the group met for breakfast at Red’s Kitchen and Tavern in Peabody on Sunday and left a whopping $7,200 tip.

“Every January we get together, collect money from our teammates, go out to breakfast, and leave a large tip,” Vernon explained. “It started during Covid as a thank you to those in the service industry who put their lives on the line to provide their customers with a sense of normalcy.”

The group left behind a tip of $3,000 in the first year they met, following that up with a tip of almost $5K last year, according to Vernon.

“We want to bring attention to this with the hopes that it encourages other people to do good through small efforts for one another,” Vernon added.

Vernon shared a video of the act of kindness with Boston 25 that captured the wait staff’s stunned reaction to the tip.

“Stop it! That’s ridiculous,” one waitress is heard saying in the video as she’s handed a giant stack of cash. “Thank you! We appreciate it.”

Vernon said she hopes this story will serve as inspiration for others at the start of the new year.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group