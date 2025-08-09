Greenville, NH Man indicted after April robbery of TD Bank

CONCORD, NH — A Greenville man has been indicted for robbing a TD Bank branch in New Ipswich while on federal supervised release, Acting U.S. Attorney Jay McCormack announced.

Eric Lord, 54, was indicted on August 6, on one count of bank robbery. He is currently in state custody on related charges.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Ipswich Police Department, with Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander S. Chen prosecuting the case.

According to court records, Lord robbed the TD Bank branch on April 2, while he was on federal supervised release for a previous robbery of the same bank in 2014.

The charging statute for bank robbery provides a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the gross gain, whichever is greater.

The details contained in the charging document are allegations, and Lord is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Lord is expected to appear in federal court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

