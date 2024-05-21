Green Line service suspended between Government Center and Copley, use Orange Line, MBTA says

BOSTON — The MBTA has suspended Green Line service between Government Center and Copley due to a switch problem near Arlington station.

Commuters are being asked to use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown and the Route 39 bus for service along Huntington Avenue.

Green Line Update: Service is currently suspended between Government Center and Copley. Due to a switch problem near Arlington. https://t.co/fYbtWuOwkt — MBTA (@MBTA) May 21, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

