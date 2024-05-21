Local

Green Line service suspended between Government Center and Copley, use Orange Line, MBTA says

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

MBTA (WFXT/Boston 25 News)

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — The MBTA has suspended Green Line service between Government Center and Copley due to a switch problem near Arlington station.

Commuters are being asked to use the Orange Line for alternate service downtown and the Route 39 bus for service along Huntington Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read