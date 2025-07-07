Gravestone of American biographer from 1800s among those vandalized in Mass. town

NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Police are investigating after two gravestones from the 1800s were vandalized at a local cemetery, including that of English-born author James Parton.

At approximately 12 p.m. Sunday, police received reports of two gravestones at Oak Hill Cemetery that appeared to be damaged and vandalized, Newburyport City Marshal Matthew Simons said in a statement on Monday.

The plaques and headstones were forcibly removed from the two gravestones dating back to the late 1800s, police were told.

Newburyport cemetery vandalism (Newburyport Police Department)

Investigators believe the theft and vandalism occurred sometime last week.

One plaque commemorates Parton, who wrote several biographies of prominent American political figures in the 1800s, including Andrew Jackson.

The other gravesite is devoted to members of the Dodge family.

“The theft of bronze plaques from headstones at Oak Hill Cemetery is a deeply disturbing act that shows a complete disregard for the memory of those laid to rest and their families,” Simons said.

“I am hopeful that someone may come forward with information that will lead to accountability for those responsible,” Simons said.

There have been no other reports of vandalism or missing headstones at other cemeteries in Newburyport.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Newburyport Police at 978-462-4411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

