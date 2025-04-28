Grandmother, mother and infant hit by vehicle in Concord, officials say

CONCORD, Mass. — Police officers and firefighters in Concord responded to a crash that left three family members injured Monday afternoon.

A grandmother, a mother, and an infant were in the area of Old Marlborough Road by Williams Road when they were struck by a vehicle around 1:40 p.m., Concord Police Chief Thomas Mulcahy and Fire Chief Thomas Judge said in a joint statement.

The three family members were transported to two area hospitals with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver, a 41-year-old man, remained on scene and is cooperating with police, according to officials.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Concord Police, and possible charges may be filed,” the joint statement reads.

