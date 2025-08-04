Grandfather of Woburn boy who went missing may face charges, police

WOBURN, Mass — The grandfather of a Woburn boy who went missing over the weekend may face charges, Woburn police told Boston 25 News on Monday.

The eight-year-old boy’s mother first reported her son missing late on Saturday night.

After 24 hours, the 8-year-old and his grandfather were located leaving Cambridge, according to Woburn police. Police say the boy was “tired” but unharmed.

“The child’s grandfather may be facing criminal charges as an investigation is underway; however, charges are still be determined by detectives,” the police department said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

