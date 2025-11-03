Governor Healey calls for government to reopen amid cuts to federal funding, SNAP benefits

This week marked week five of the government shutdown and Governor Healey is once again calling on the Trump administration to take action.

The Trump administration was on a strict deadline after two judges ruled that the federal government is required to use emergency funds to pay for snap food aid during the shutdown. On Monday, the administration ruled that SNAP would be partially funded.

“It’s a shame that so many states like ours had to take him to court to have that order when he was required to release those contingency funds,” Governor Healey said on Monday.

Cuts to SNAP took effect over the weekend—benefits tally up to about 8 billion a month across the country. The agricultural department says it can release up to 6 billion in contingency funds to pay for snap—-but that would only last an estimated two to three weeks. Governor Healey has called out the trump administration and addressed the possibility of resources falling short in Massachusetts even if funds are distributed on Monday. Either way she says her team is ready to go.

“When they release the funds the state will quickly work to load the cards that people have. That does take a couple of days to do so we know because of President Trump’s freezing of these SNAP benefits we’re already going to be delayed in getting these cards loaded and getting benefits out the door to people,” said Healey.

Other programs like head start agencies and home heating aid programs are also in danger of coming to a halt due to lack of federal funding. Governor Healey says the only answer is to reopen the government. Healey says in the last few weeks alone nearly 500 federal employees signed up for unemployment insurance across the state.

“Who do you think is paying unemployment insurance to all of these workers who have been furloughed and let go by the President and the administration? The American taxpayer,” said Healey. “People need to do their job, get to Washington. President Trump needs to work with them to reopen government so we can give Americans relief.”

Governor Healey has openly voiced that now is the time for residents to come together and connect with local food pantries and organizations as we continue to see these effects across the state.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group