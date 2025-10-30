Government shutdown threatens Head Start programs across Massachusetts

Head Start programs are in jeopardy of closing across Massachusetts and the nation amid the ongoing government shutdown.

David Gibbs, Executive Director Community Action Agency of Somerville, joined Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about the looming crisis.

Six programs in the Bay State run out of funding as of November 1. Several more run out on December 1.

Gibbs told Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh that the trickle-down effects of cutting off this vital resource are wide-reaching.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group