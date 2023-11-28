Gov. Healey sketches out strategy to prepare Mass. coastline for impacts of climate change

Massachusetts has more than 1,500 miles of coastline across 78 communities that count nearly 2.5 million people as residents, and the Healey administration on Tuesday mapped out the skeleton of its strategy for preparing those areas to deal with the impacts of a changing climate.

The ResilientCoasts initiative will be led by a new chief coastal resilience officer within the Office of Coastal Zone Management, and is expected to “pursue a multipronged approach to identify regulatory, policy, and funding mechanisms to develop focused long-term solutions” to coastal climate change risks.

Next year, the ResilientCoasts effort will divide the coastline into Coastal Resilience Districts to group places that share similar landscape characteristics and face similar hazards. Then, based on those districts, the state plans to collaborate with communities to implement “tailored resilience policy and regulatory strategies,” including nature-based solutions, dredging, coastal nourishment, roadway elevation, and managed retreat.

There will also be a statewide component, the governor’s office said. Coastal Zone Management and other state agencies will jointly evaluate building standards, financing strategies, and scientific best practices. And the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency will evaluate the feasibility of a state program that would buy out properties at risk of repeated flooding or other climate change impacts, something advocates have pushed for for years.

“We’re not going to stand by while a major storm wrecks people’s homes, or coastal erosion pulls down seawalls out from under our small businesses,” Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper said. “We have some tough questions ahead – where will it be safe to build? How can we preserve our historical landmarks? What infrastructure will withstand ever worsening weather? We’re taking on some of the difficult aspects of coastal resiliency, and we’re doing it in partnership with municipalities, lawmakers, academics, and advocates to build consensus along the way.”

The state’s federally-mandated Statewide Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaptation Plan identified flooding from precipitation, coastal flooding, and erosion due to sea level rise as the most significant hazards to Massachusetts.

Massachusetts is planning for sea level rise of up to 2.5 feet by 2050 and 4.3 feet by 2070 (both compared to 2008 sea level) if global emissions are not significantly curtailed. The current annual average damage to coastal buildings in Massachusetts is about $185 million, but the Climate Adaptation Plan projects that amount will nearly double by 2030 due to changes in sea level and storm surge.

