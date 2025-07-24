Good Samaritans honored for life-saving water rescues in Gloucester last month

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — A few good Samaritans were honored Wednesday night in Gloucester for rescuing people from the water in June.

“It’s just been kind of crazy thinking about everything, just trying to piece it all together now that we’re able to kind of talk about it without having a breakdown,” said Keri Ann Perry, who’s also a nurse.

Perry and Christian Dagley say it’s heartwarming to see this young brother and sister happy and healthy after rescuing them from the water about a month ago.

Perry and Dagley were two of the four people awarded the Mariner’s Medal Wednesday in Gloucester for their courageous rescues at sea.

“The Mariner’s Medal continues to be recognized around the world as one of the most important awards that can be bestowed by this historic port, where life at sea means so much,” said Senator Bruce Tarr, who helped distribute the awards.

The Huynh family was enjoying a day at Wingaersheek Beach when three of the children were swept away by a current from the Annisquam River.

Perry and Dagley were on their boat when they saw the five-year-old girl face down in the water, so Dagley jumped in.

“So he grabbed her and you know, had to come back to the boat fighting the current, and we were able to get her up onto the deck and that’s when instantly I knew she was, I couldn’t find a pulse and I just started CPR right away,” said Perry.

Then they pulled the girl’s 14-year-old cousin from the water before rescuing her 8-year-old brother with the help of bystanders on another boat.

The little girl was in critical condition, but thanks to these heroes, their lives were saved that day.

“We steamed over to the Annisquam Yacht club, and Gloucester Fire was running down the gangway as we were approaching so that was a blessing, a lot of team players here that made this happen,” said Dagley.

A team effort from a group of strangers who stepped up when every second matters.

“It was touching to see how it’s turned out,” said Mayor Greg Verga.

A few other people were also honored for rescuing a man at Good Harbor Beach that same day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group