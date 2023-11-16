Good Samaritan recuses woman after vehicle drives into Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A good Samaritan rescued a woman after her vehicle crashed into Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater.

On Thursday, around 7:45 a.m. police and fire were dispatched to Lake Nippenicket in Bridgewater for reports of a vehicle that drove into the lake.

Upon arrival, first responders observed a white SUV partially submerged approximately 50 yards out into the lake. First responders also observed a man and a woman exiting the water on the boat ramp.

According to witnesses, a good Samaritan entered the water and pulled the woman out of the vehicle through a window.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a local hospital for evaluation, police said.

The good Samaritan was evaluated at the scene and declined transportation.

Lynch’s Towing of Brockton removed the SUV from the water.

The incident remains under investigation by Bridgewater Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group