GoFundMe nearly doubles initial $25k goal for victim of a fatal New Bedford collision

A GoFundMe made for the victim of a deadly head-on collision in New Bedford has nearly doubled its initial goal of $25,000.

The donation page is dedicated to 28-year-old Mason Evich, who was killed on Thursday night, February 20, after a head-on crash on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge.

“To know him was to love him,” the dedication on the donation page said. “He was the kind of person who always had something positive to say and was friendly to anyone he met.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, visit the link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/honoring-masons-life-with-love?cdn-cache=0

