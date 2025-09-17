Gloucester Police Officers recover a World War 2 artillery shell found inside a garage

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The Gloucester Police Department reports that they have recovered a World War 2 artillery shell that was found inside a garage.

Gloucester Police Chief Edward Conley said that around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to 6 Marble Road after receiving a report from a resident who had found old ammunition while cleaning their garage.

Once on the scene, officers identified and confirmed the ammunition as a World War 2-era 75-millimeter artillery shell.

The Gloucester Fire Department and Mass. State Police Bomb Squad was alerted and responded to the scene.

Crews took the bomb to the Gloucester Compost Area, where the bomb squad safely detonated the bomb.

“This resident did the right thing by contacting us to handle the ammunition, and we are thankful that because of their decision, we were able to safely resolve the situation,” said Chief Conley. “It could have ended differently if they had tried to dispose of it on their own. If anyone finds something suspicious or unfamiliar on their property, I urge them to contact us so we can ensure it is handled safely.”

Gloucester Department of Public Works responded to clean the area after the detonation, and police say there is no danger to the public.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group