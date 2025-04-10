Gloucester man arrested, charged for enticing a minor following police investigation

ROCKPORT, Mass. — As a part of an investigation, Rockport police have arrested a Gloucester man after reports that he enticed a minor.

Jason Rutkauskas, 46, is being charged with:

Disseminating Obscene Matter to Minors

Enticement of a Child Under the Age of 16

This comes after Rockport police were alerted in March that a person, later identified as Rutkauskas, was having potentially inappropriate conversations with a minor on social media.

Following an investigation, it was determined that Rutkauskas was sending sexually explicit messages to multiple minors.

Rockport police obtained a warrant for Rutkauskas and arrested him in the afternoon of April 9.

Rutkauskas was arraigned on Thursday in Gloucester District Court.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

