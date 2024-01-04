Gloucester home deemed uninhabitable after 2-alarm fire

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — One person was displaced after their home in Gloucester caught fire Thursday afternoon.

Crews responding to a home on Holly Street around 12:52 p.m. for a report of smoke showing found a house fully engulfed in flames, according to the Gloucester Fire Department. Firefighters began an aggressive attack and called for mutual aid as the fire spread to several floors.

The sole occupant of the house evacuated before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down just before 2 p.m.

Inspectional services say the house is uninhabitable. The displaced occupant is being assisted by family members.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mutual aid was provided by Beauport Ambulance, Essex Fire Department, Ipswich Fire Department Ladder Truck, and off-duty Gloucester Fire members who staffed Rescue 3, Engine 5 and 6, with additional mutual aid coverage from Danvers Fire and Wenham Fire.

