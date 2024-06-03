Glider pilot rescued from treetops after crashing in New Hampshire

BENTON, NH — The pilot of a glider hanging 20 feet in the air is unharmed after being rescued from the treetops in New Hampshire Sunday afternoon.

The pilot, 84-year-old Henry Swayze of Tunbridge, Vermont had taken off from Post Mills, Vermont around 2:00 p.m. After cruising around Canon Mountain in Franconia, Swayze’s glider was unable to get lift while returning home and hit a downdraft, sending the aircraft tumbling down toward the White Mountain National Forest in Benton around 4:20 p.m.

Swayze was able to text 911 after crashing. Members of the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department worked their way through he forest and found the aircraft hanging in the trees around 6:55 p.m. and were able to get Swayze back to the ground safely.

Swayze and the rescue personnel were back at the road by 9:50 pm.

The FAA was given Swayze’s information in order to investigate the crash further.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 Benton NH, Glider crash (Tetreault, Scott (CMG-Boston))

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group