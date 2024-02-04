Gillette Stadium to host seven matches including Quarterfinal match during FIFA World Cup 2026

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — FIFA announced the dates and locations for the 2026 World Cup Sunday, including matches to be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

Up to 14 national teams will visit the home of the New England Patriots between June 13 and July 9, 2026 to compete for soccer’s grandest prize.

Boston will host five Group Stage matches on June 13, June 16, June 19, June 23, and June 26. Gillette will also host a Round of 32 match on June 29 and a Quarterfinal match on July 9, FIFA said.

“Massachusetts is thrilled to welcome the many thousands of fans and visitors from around the world to our great state in the summer of 2026 for this truly unforgettable event. We are eager for this chance to shine the global spotlight on our local communities and incredible hospitality and entertainment industries,” said Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey.

This will be the first time Gillette Stadium hosts a World Cup match.

In 1994 Boston hosted six matches also including the memorable Quarterfinal of the eventual runner-up Italy defeating Spain, 2-1, in front of 53,400 fans to earn its spot in the Semifinal Round. Boston also hosted Italy in the Round of 16 when the Azzurri defeated Nigeria, 2-1, after extra time, according to FIFA.

“The 2026 World Cup™ is an exciting opportunity to showcase all that Boston has to offer as a premier travel destination and world-class hub for the arts, culture, and sports. We look forward to welcoming soccer fans from around the world as they come to celebrate the World Cup,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

The tournament will be played in 16 Host Cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

Fans can pre-register for FIFA World Cup 26TM ticket information at fifa.com/tickets.

