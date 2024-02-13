Planning to get married? Boston City Hall on Valentine’s Day may be an option

BOSTON — Valentine’s Day is the day for love. For some local couples, it will be the day to get married at Boston City Hall.

City officials say they are taking appointments for wedding ceremonies at City Hall on Wednesday, according to a statement on the city’s website.

“Sign up for a Valentine’s Day wedding ceremony at Boston’s City Hall!” the statement said. “The Registry Division is now taking appointments for Valentine’s Day weddings. Please note that to accommodate demand, appointment slots are limited to 15 minutes each. But don’t worry, you can take as long as you want to take photos in and around City Hall!”

The city says it can accommodate wedding parties of up to 10 guests “and can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

But if you’re seriously considering saying “I do” --- do it fast.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there appeared to be only one appointment left for a wedding ceremony on Wednesday morning, at 9:15 a.m., according to the booking schedule on the city’s website.

