Gardner man flown to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with plow in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Mass — A Gardner man had to be flown to the hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a snow plow in Westminster Tuesday morning.

The 20-year-old Gardner man was driving on Route 2 East around 9:04 am when police say his 2004 Toyota Camry collided with the rear of a dump truck with a plow attached. State Police say the driver was first taken to Heywood Hospital in Gardner before being flown by helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The 30-year-old Leominster man driving the plow was not injured. The plow was privately owned, police say.

Police say initial indications are that the speed of the Camry and road and weather conditions contributed to the crash.

The right lane and the ramp from Route 140 to Route 2 East were closed while crews responded to the crash. All lanes were reopened at 11:42 AM.

An investigation by the State Police-Athol Barracks, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Troop C Community Action Team is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

