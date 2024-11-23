Gang probe yields 9 arrests for fentanyl trafficking, child rape in Massachusetts, US Attorney says

BOSTON — Nine men from Nantucket, Everett, Lawrence and Chelsea were arrested Thursday for drug trafficking as part of an investigation into the 18th Street Gang in Massachusetts, with some of them also facing charges for child sex abuse crimes, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

The arrests came after an investigation into the transnational criminal organization 18th Street Gang operating in and around the North Shore area of Boston, Acting U.S. Attorney Josh Levy said in a statement.

Five of the men were arrested for various state crimes including drug trafficking, child abuse crimes including rape of a child, posing a child in a state of nudity and possession of child pornography, and unlawful possession of ammunition, Levy said.

The following men were charged in U.S. District Court in Boston with distributing and possessing with intent to distribute fentanyl:

Orlando Mancia, a/k/a Intruso, 22, of Everett, who is an alleged member of the 18th Street Gang;

Tony Cartegena-Chacon, 46, of Chelsea;

Hector Luis Santana Guzman, a/k/a “DJ Black,” 33, of Lawrence; and

John Angel, 31, of Nantucket

“Fentanyl continues to devastate lives across Massachusetts, and the defendants arrested yesterday allegedly pumped this poison into North Shore communities for a profit,” Levy said. “These charges represent the continued close working relationship across federal, state and local law enforcement to relentlessly investigate, identify and disrupt criminal organizations and our efforts to protect our communities from lethal narcotics.”

“With this operation, the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force has removed alleged drug traffickers accused of pushing deadly poison onto our streets, hoping to avoid detection,” Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, said in a statement. “This case highlights how the FBI and our partners at every level are working together to target criminals wreaking havoc and mayhem, just to make money and a name for themselves on the street.”

Gang probe yields 9 arrests for fentanyl trafficking, child rape in Massachusetts, US Attorney says File photo. (Scukrov/iStock )

According to the charging documents, on Oct. 15, Mancia sold approximately 500 pressed fentanyl pills to a cooperating witness in Everett. Later, on Oct. 23, it is alleged that Mancia again sold another 500 pressed fentanyl pills along with cocaine to the cooperating witness in Everett.

According to the charging documents, Cartegena-Chacon distributed and possessed with intent to distribute over 40 grams of fentanyl.

It is alleged that approximately 100 grams of suspected cocaine and approximately $25,000 cash were recovered from Angel’s residence on Nantucket during a search at the time of his arrest.

As part of the investigation, the following additional men were arrested and charged in state court with various crimes including drug trafficking, including fentanyl and cocaine, and child sex abuse crimes including rape of a child, posing child in a state of nudity and possession of child pornography, and unlawful possession of ammunition:

Elvin Martinez, 23, of Everett; Marlon Eduardo Varela, 20, of Everett; Fidel Alexis Orellana, 21, of Chelsea; Bryan Molina, 21, of Chelsea; and Luis Borja, 20, of Chelsea.

The federal charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, at least three years and up to life, of supervised release and a fine of up to $1 million.

The charge of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl provides for a sentence of at least five and up to 40 years in prison, at least four years and up to life of supervised release and a fine of up to $5,000,000.

Assisting federal investigators were police departments in Boston, Chelsea, Everett, Falmouth, Lynn, Medford, Nantucket and Revere; the Massachusetts State Police; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Enforcement and Removal Operations; and the Suffolk and Middlesex district attorneys’ offices.

“The arrest of these individuals, including a known 18th Street gang member, for dealing fentanyl in the North Shore of Boston is a critical step in combating the devastating impact of illegal drugs in our communities,” James Ferguson, Special Agent in Charge of the Boston Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, said in a statement.

“Fentanyl continues to claim lives at an alarming rate, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to holding accountable those who profit from this deadly substance,” Ferguson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group