Furever Friday: Toby looking for a forever home

Meet Toby, a 14-year-old Pekingese/Poodle mix who is looking for a new home after being surrendered.

Travel-size at just 12 pounds, Toby has an unforgettable smile and is super affectionate. He prefers sitting on laps over long walks and has grown up in a household with four children, so he’s great with kids.

Toby is not fond of puppies or smaller dogs but he loves everyone he meets and quickly becomes your best friend.

He is housebroken, crate-trained, and knows basic commands. The ideal home for Toby would be with a family looking for a quiet, playful, and well-trained dog.

His sweet disposition and makes him a perfect fit for any home looking to welcome him for his golden years.

If you or someone you know is interested in adopting Toby, reach out to our friends at Great Dog Rescue New England or click this link.

