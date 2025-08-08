Furever Friday: Tilly looking for a forever home

Meet Tilly, a 4-month-old pittie mix who is looking for a place where she can relax and spend time with her new family.

Tilly has a great temperament and loves every human she meets. She would do well with kids. She loves cuddling under blankets like royalty and leisurely evening strolls.

Tilly is a relaxed couch potato but does get a little protective over her stuff, so she would fit best in a dog-only home. She socializes well with dogs outside of the home, but just doesn’t like them in her place and touching her items. If you take her on a playdate, she will be a perfect friend.

Tilly had one of her back legs amputated when she arrived at the shelter but trust us, she can still boogie when she wants to.

She does have a skin allergy, but she’s just on Purina sensitive skin and stomach and it seems to be managing it really well.

If you’re interested in adopting this little sweetheart, reach out to our friends at Buddy and Friends Animal Rescue or click this link.

