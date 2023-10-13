Furever Friday: Pitbull mix Athena looking for forever home

BOSTON — Meet Athena! Athena is a pitbull mix pup looking for a forever home.

Athena came to the Animal Rescue League of Boston about a month ago from down south with a couple of other dogs.

She is around two years old and is a ball of sweetness.

According to the ARL, “Athena has a great mix of personalities - most of her time in her kennel is spent dozing off in the sun and trying out new beds; while outside, she LOVES to zoom around (seriously, we think she deserves the “best zoomies” award), play with toys, sniff around, and explore.”

For more information on Athena, visit the link here.

